The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will vote Tuesday on a proposed 2 percent pay raise for teachers and other employees.
In addition, the board will authorize starting work on the $426 million bond program for construction and renovation.
The 2018-2019 compensation plan Superintendent John Craft will present includes a 2 percent general pay increase with a 1 percent pay grade range adjustment.
With this plan, the starting teacher salary will increase to $47,000.
In other business, the board will consider approval of a plan to replace the gymnasium roof at Manor Middle School, at a cost of $250,378.
The board will also consider approval of a plan to repair the Harker Heights marching band practice area, expected to cost $25,000.
The school board will meet in public session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W. S. Young Drive.
