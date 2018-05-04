The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a public involvement session from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main Street, Belton.
Representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration will conduct the session, seeking input on KTMPO transportation planning processes.
KTMPO is responsible for establishing a comprehensive transportation planning process for the greater area around Killeen and Temple.
The meeting is open to the public.
Additional information is available at www.ktmpo.org.
