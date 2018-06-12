Onion Road lane closures in Killeen are scheduled to begin today. Work is expected to take place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. through Friday.
Crews will be applying striping to Onion Road, from Elms Road to Stan Schlueter Loop.
Traffic will be routed around the work zone during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route, according to a city news release.
