A truck driver flagged down a Lampasas police officer Monday afternoon after being stopped by a man impersonating an officer, officials said.
The truck driver told Lt. Chuck Montgomery that he had stopped in the 600 block of S. Key Avenue after a man in a vehicle had been honking and waving, according to the police report.
The suspect, who was identified as Carlos Mandujano, 20, of Arkansas, claimed he had stopped the truck believing the driver to be a human trafficker.
Montgomery found no evidence of human trafficking.
Mandujano admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana, and he was charged with impersonating a public servant, and possession of marijuana, police said.
