In anticipation of May as Donor Awareness Month, Metroplex Adventist Hospital, 2201 S Clear Creek Rd, will hold an information session and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance will host an information table in the hospital front lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. promoting the Donate Life Registry, which was established by the 79th Texas Legislature.
A "Donate Life" flag will be raised in front of the hospital at 2 p.m. with light refreshments served following the ceremony. The flag will fly throughout the month of May.
More information on organ donation is available on the website: DonateLifeTexas.org.
