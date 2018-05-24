With the coming of hot weather, city pools will be open this weekend.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park in Killeen will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Long Branch Pool in Killeen will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Information on Killeen pools and admission fees is available by calling 254-501-6537 or on the website: killeentexas.gov/swim.
In Copperas Cove, City Park Pool will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information about Copperas Cove pools and admission fees is available at www.ccpard.com
The pools in both Killeen and Copperas Cove will open for the summer on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.