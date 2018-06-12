North Roy Reynolds Drive in Harker Heights will be closed to all traffic from the intersection of Veteran Memorial Boulevard to Roy J. Smith Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
There will be detour signs. A map of the detour is available on the Harker Heights website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.