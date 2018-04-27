The Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E, will be accepting old prescription drugs on Saturday from 10-2 as part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative.
The Cove Police Deparment also accepts prescription drugs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information is available by calling 254-547-8222, either Sgt. Joaquin Salazar, ext. 6984 or Sgt. Lester Nace, ext. 6987.
In Killeen, the Police Department, 3304 Community Blvd, has a drop box in the lobby where prescription drugs can be dropped off year 'round, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
