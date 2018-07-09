The Family Recreation Center and senior center at Lions Club Park in Killeen are closed today because of a water pipe break at the senior center, according to city public information officer Hilary Shine.
“Crews are working now on the repair before restoring water service to both facilities,” Shine said in a news release.
The water pipe burst on Sunday. Both facilities will be closed until further notice.
