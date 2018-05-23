Anyone in need of a new refrigerator or other appliances may be able to save a bundle this weekend.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that, Saturday through Monday, water efficient products and Energy Star appliances will be part of a sales tax holiday.
Qualifying products include air conditions costing less than $6,000, refrigerators costing less than $2,000, dishwashers, dehumidifiers, as well as incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs.
Hegar's office estimates consumers could save as much as $10.7 million in state and local taxes during the sales tax holiday.
A complete list of qualifying and non-qualifying products is available on the Texas Comptroller website: comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/96-1331.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.