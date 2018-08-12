The Hop regional transit system has four upcoming public hearings scheduled for possible service cuts systemwide starting Oct. 1.
The proposed cuts include eliminating Route 5 in Killeen, cutting all Saturday service and cutting nonpeak-hour service in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
The scheduled hearings are:
Killeen — 5 to 6 p.m. today at the Killeen Transportation Center, 3201-A S. W.S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights — 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Temple — 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Temple Public Library, third floor, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Copperas Cove — 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E.
The hearings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.