The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to reconfigure the Interstate 14 frontage roads at Clear Creek Road in Killeen on Sunday, according to a news release.
The project will construct a westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge, to increase safety by improving turning movements from the frontage road, at that location.
The work will include building bridges to span the mainlanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road. Warning signs and barricades will mark the beginning of the project, as well as closing the inside left turn lane from the westbound frontage road and the inside eastbound mainlane of I-14. The westbound frontage road — the inside left turn lane at the bridge — will close indefinitely, with the inside eastbound I-14 mainlane closed for the duration of the project.
Capital Excavation Company of Austin is undertaking the roadway reconfiguration project at a cost of approximately $4.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019, weather permitting.
