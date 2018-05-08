The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery would like to invite all who wish to attend the military burial of Sgt. David Confrey, a U.S. Army veteran, at 11 a.m. Friday.
Confrey served in the Army from July 1977 to December 1992. Dossman Funeral Home in Belton has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure Confrey will receive military honors.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.