Beginning Tuesday, Killeen's Water Conservation Plan will go into effect.
Voluntary conservation is the first stage of the plan, which is coupled with public education, according to a press release from Hilary Shine, Killeen city spokeswoman. No restrictions are imposed during this stage, but residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water to prevent further restrictions.
As temperatures rise into the summer and outdoor activities occur, water demand increases in the city, straining the water supply. Daily reduction of water usage lessens the demand and extends the supply.
Among the city's tips for reducing water usage is repairing leaky faucets, toilets, pipes and fixtures, resetting sprinkler systems and washing only full loads of laundry.
The Water Conservation Plan remains in effect until Sept. 30.
More information on the Water Conservation Plan is available on the website: killeentexas.gov/wcp.
