COPPERAS COVE — While the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved some financial agreements at the regular Tuesday meeting, the expense may not be feasible in future years.
Superintendent Joe Burns acknowledged, if the board approved renewing the agreement between the district and Communities in Schools, it might be the last time.
“I wonder if it’s the last year we’re going to be able to do the contract,” Burns said during Monday’s board workshop. An increase for the 2018-2019 school year of $3,540, is part of an effort by CIS to raise the pay of its employees.
Burns explained that CCISD pays only 45 percent of the contract, or $180,545 for the 2018-2019 school year. The Texas Education Agency pays the other 55 percent.
“We’ve been partners with them for a long time,” Burns said.
Part of the district’s financial concerns stems from a reduction in federal Impact Aid, which is designated for military-connected students, along with a decrease in property tax revenues.
At Tuesday night’s regular meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the 2018-2019 agreement with CIS.
Another partnership, this one with the Armed Services YMCA, was also discussed at Monday’s workshop. The ASYMCA provides before and afterschool care for elementary students in the district, at no cost to CCISD.
“All we do is provide space for them to store their materials,” Burns said.
The board approved that agreement unanimously on Tuesday night, as well.
As part of Tuesday’s consent agenda, which combines a list of items with a single vote, the board unanimously approved a group of expenditures, including replacing doors and old, rotting wood-framed windows with metal-frame windows at Crossroads High School gym, with a cost of $49,800.
The new transportation center for the district will have fluid and air power systems in each bay, eliminating the need to carry oil or other fluids to the vehicles being serviced. That addition will cost nearly $42,000.
Two maintenance trucks will be purchased at a cost of more than $52,000.
“We’ve been trying to move some of those older trucks out of the fleet,” Burns said.
The same is true for the cargo vans requested for Child Nutrition Services at a cost exceeding $48,000. “The older vans are beginning to run into maintenance issues beyond normal wear-and-tear maintenance,” Burns said.
A budget amendment for the summer feeding program amounting to more than $76,000 was part of the consent agenda approved by the board.
Burns pointed out that this program “is always one of those issues that comes up because of our poverty rating code.” Free breakfasts and lunches are provided during the summer months to youngsters ages 1 through 18 at three schools and outlying sites.
“It’s a big boost to families to help them make it through the summer,” Burns said.
of course you're having financial issues. you just got robbed by your former athletic director/head coach. in an $80,000 buyout. is this going to be a new thing every year where a teacher can retire early and receive a buyout or just those that are either holding something over someones head or just those that do illegal things like hold a trademark and make additional monies off your school district. this just goes to show even more how crooked CCISD is. I wish i had an employer that was that easy to pull the wool over their eyes. thats just like KISD asking for these bonds that passed after paying a million dollars for a scoreboard and school board members stating they were going to buy land for 200,000 dollars more than what it was appraised at because the owner of the land had been good to the district. The good ol boy network is alive and well in this area that is for sure.
