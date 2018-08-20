The Copperas Cove Independent School District has called a special tax ratification election and early voting begins Wednesday.
The election will be for voters to approve a $4.1 million shift from the district’s Interest & Sinking fund to the operations side of the budget, according to district documents.
This proposed tax change would not increase the tax rate, according to prepared statements from the district, sent by the district’s Director of Communications Wendy Sledd in a news release Monday. That would require a separate vote and approval by Copperas Cove ISD voters.
If the measure to shift money passes, the Copperas Cove school district would be legally bound to reduce the debt service portion of the tax rate by 13 cents. That means residents would pay the same $1.22 tax rate as last year, according to district officials.
If passed, the cost saved by this change would help offset sharp decreases in federal Impact Aid that the district is projected to receive in the coming school years — projected to be roughly $385,508 in the 2019-20 school year.
This rate has steadily decreased from year to year, down from an earned $12.4 million in 2016-17 to a projected $9.4 million in 2017-18, then decreasing to $7.5 million this school year.
Impact Aid is federal funding that public school districts receive on behalf of federally-connected children as a result of being affected by military installations or other government land.
As a result of these funding deficits, the district has had to enact certain cost saving measures over time, including limiting employee pay raises and evaluation/reduction of all programs/department expenditures.
The situation could worsen if the new tax rate election fails to pass, according to district officials.
“Maintaining the current level of service through CCISD’s excess fund balance is not sustainable,” the district said in a recent information release.
“If the tax ratification election does not pass, CCISD must decrease funding across all departments, to include a reduction in staff and student programs.”
The Coryell County Tax Office is slated to move voting machines into the CCISD Service and Training Center at 408 S. Main St. at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sledd said.
Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 22-24 and 28-31; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 4 at this location.
The official election will be Sept. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coryell County Justice Center, 201 First St., Copperas Cove.
Visit www.ccisd.com/tre for more information.
