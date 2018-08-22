A new right-hand turn lane has vastly improved traffic flow in front of one Copperas Cove school.
The district paired with the city this summer to create the lane off of Courtney Lane in front of Williams Ledger Elementary as a solution to traffic problems in the area.
“With the installation of the turn lane, we have been able to reduce the time for parents dropping off their students from as long as 20-30 minutes last year to less than 10 minutes this year,” said Wendy Sledd, CCISD director of communications.
The project took less than a month to complete and cost about $65,000, according to media reports.
The two-lane road, which also houses S.C. Lee Jr. Elementary, had been plagued by traffic congestion as a result of area developments and growth within the community.
Sledd said the district worked to resolved the issue after parents had shared concerns.
“We always welcome feedback from our parents and look for ways to further enrich their children’s education experience,” Sledd said.
Over the summer, the district also added a sidewalk from the nearby Hartwood Park neighborhood to facilitate pedestrian travel in hopes of decreasing road-traffic.
