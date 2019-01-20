By Hunter King
Killeen Daily Herald
A vegan or vegetarian diet is gaining popularity because people want to be healthier, or they do not want animals to be harmed for their food.
A local event, Veggie Fest, took place Saturday in Killeen, giving residents who have chosen this lifestyle somewhere to meet and explore different vegan or vegetarian food options.
The event featured numerous vendors, many of whom gave away samples of vegan food and dessert to provide vegans the chance to enjoy good food and get ideas for different food options.
Luvina Sabree put on Saturday’s event in the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“There is a need and we wanted to fulfill that need,” she said in explaining why she decided to put on the event for the first time.
Sabree said she plans on continuing the event yearly and continue to spread the word about a plant-based diet.
Sabree said she knew there was well over 100 people at the event and she was very excited about the number of people present, saying, “I’m just happy for the turnout and all the people that are here.”
One of the guests for the event was hip-hop artist Grey from Atlanta, Georgia. He also is the owner of the clothing company “Plant Based Drippin.’”
Grey said he started the company to help make a plant-based diet cool because when he first went vegan it was taboo.
“I went vegan and lost 20 pounds in two months, my blood pressure went down, my skin cleared up and my mind cleared up,” Grey said.
The music that Grey creates also represents the lifestyle he has chosen. He created a freestyle rap about a vegan Thanksgiving and it went viral with over 30 million views. Samira Rojo was an attendee of the event and said she loved it.
“This blew my mind. I thought it wasn’t going to be as big,” Rojo said.
Rojo went vegan six years ago and when she started she said it was very difficult to maintain a vegan diet in the area, but said it is easier now and she is very happy there is an event like “Veggie Fest” to help out.
