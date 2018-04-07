A controversial Killeen City Charter amendment going before voters May 5 has raised concerns about transparency and trust among residents and candidates for local races.
The proposed change — outlined in Proposition 1 on the ballot — would give final authority of interdepartmental transfers to the city manager and final authority over intradepartmental transfers to the finance director. It comes months after a special audit found city staff had mismanaged taxpayers’ money.
A bloc of council members and council and mayoral candidates have publicly opposed the amendment and called the proposed change an attack on public transparency and council oversight. Currently, the council has final approval of interdepartmental transfers.
The City Charter is the city’s governing document and outlines the council-city management form of government. The charter enumerates the powers of the council and city administration.
The amendment
Proposition 1 — the amendment that has split the council — would alter Section 73 of the Killeen City Charter governing transfer of appropriations language.
Under the city’s current practice, the council holds final voting authority over the transfers of funds between city funds and departments within those funds.
The new charter language would give final authority of interdepartmental transfers to the city manager and final authority over intradepartmental transfers to the finance director. The council would maintain its current authority over interfund transfers. The city manager has final authority over intradepartmental transfers — the movement of appropriations between general classifications of expenditures within departments.
According to Olson, that change would allow his staff to make transfers without waiting at least two weeks for council approval.
The council and some residents are skeptical of limiting council oversight, and the amendment has become a hot potato for the upcoming May 5 election, splitting candidates on the required level of council control of the city’s day-to-day finances.
Transparency issues
Olson said he planned to use the new charter language to delegate transfer decisions to department heads, providing them with ownership of their budgets and outlining a clear chain of responsibility.
“The best thing I can do is delegate responsibility to the department heads — the people who know more about their departments,” he said.
The same principle, he said, applied to the council delegating authority to the city manager for departmental transfers.
But Olson’s arguments have done little to quell public concerns of the city administration overstepping its authority.
At a candidate forum March 22, a slight majority of the 12, at-large council candidates said they did not support the new charter amendment, saying it limited council oversight and opened the door for malfeasance by future city administrations. Those candidates included Mellisa Brown, Den’Mica Eugene, Leo Gukeisen, Tolly James Jr., incumbent Gregory Johnson, Placidio J. Rivera and Kenny Wells.
Olson acknowledged the amendment vote would require residents to show a level of trust in the administration that continues to flag after the August audit showed an institutional lack of strong internal policies and a thread of questionable budgeting choices in past administrations.
In light of the audit’s findings, Olson pushed for a financial policy package in December that was unanimously approved by the council and outlined the city’s budget creation and management controls.
“It would be naive to think this doesn’t have some element of trust in it,” Olson said. “My view is, what are you really trusting and what are you giving up? The idea that the council is losing effective control is just inaccurate.”
Few standards
How are other cities managing these transfers?
According to area finance directors, there is no widely accepted standard, and cities largely manage appropriations transfers however they want.
Leigh Wallace, finance director for the city of Georgetown, said she was unaware of specific state law or best practices standards for transfer of appropriations charter language. Because of that, she said, cities have some leeway to determine how much control city administrators have without explicit council approval.
“Generally speaking, most cities have a similar structure where staff have limitations to the amount or type of changes they can make to the budget without Council approval,” Wallace said in an email. “Those limitations may vary based on a city’s size or the preferences of Council and Management.”
In Georgetown, the city manager has final approval of interdepartmental and line-item transfers above $20,000. Department heads have the authority to transfer line-item appropriations up to $20,000, and the council controls interfund transfers.
In Copperas Cove, the rules are more in line with Killeen’s current policy.
According to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah, previously the city’s finance director, the Cove council has final approval of interfund and interdepartmental transfers.
Because both types of transfers go up for mandatory council approval, Haverlah said it was impossible to conceal the transfer of money from the council.
“Transfer of unencumbered appropriations cannot be hidden or shielded,” he said.
The city of Belton’s policies also secure council approval of interdepartmental transfers but are even more restrictive on department head authority, according to Finance Director Brandon Bozon. Department heads in Belton can transfer line-item appropriations only up to $1,000 without city manager approval.
One of the few examples of a national standard on charter language is in the National Civic League’s “model charter,” which lays out a framework for council-manager forms of government in cities with populations greater than 10,000. The model, originally drafted in 1915, was last revised in 2005, according to the league.
But even the experts who publish the model do not have a close grasp on how charters are drafted or controlled in practice.
Mike McGrath, director of research and publication with the league, said technical research into city charters is rarely performed, and the league does not track how cities use or adapt its model.
“Thousands of cities have used the charter in a general way, but we don’t know what provisions they use in a specific way,” he said.
McGrath said a wealth of charter research in the past has recently struggled to find funding and interest.
“Back during the day when the charter was developed, there was a lot of interest in it,” he said. “Now it’s not so much an interest in it any more.”
In the model charter, the league proposes “transfer of appropriations” that would give a City Council control over interfund transfers and give the city manager control over interdepartmental and line-item transfers. The caveat is the city manager would be required to notify the council of any transfer in writing in a “timely fashion.”
Killeen’s proposed charter language does not include that provision.
