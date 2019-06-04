Teague High School principal Teddy Clevenger is the final candidate for superintendent of Bartlett schools after a school board vote Monday.
Outgoing Superintendent Travis Edwards announced the board’s choice Tuesday morning. Edwards has accepted a position as superintendent of Hitchcock Independent School District in the Galveston area.
State law requires a 21-day waiting period after a finalist is chosen before the board can officially hire Clevenger.
“The board of trustees is expected to officially hire Mr. Clevenger on June 24, with June 25 being his first day of work,” Edwards said in his announcement.
Edwards’ last day with Bartlett Independent School District is June 14.
The board voted 6-0 to make Clevenger the lone finalist. Board member Noah Garcia was not present for the vote, being out of town at the time.
“Mr. Clevenger is from Rogers, Texas, and is currently the high school principal at Teague ISD (Independent School District), and has previously been high school principal of Normangee ISD (Independent School District),” Edwards said. “He is married with two children and is looking to relocate to Bartlett.”
According to The Teague Chronicle, Clevenger was hired last March to lead Teague High School beginning in the 2018-19 school year. Before that, he worked as a principal in Normangee for four years.
Clevenger is a 1999 graduate of Rogers High School. He has a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University and a master’s degree and superintendent certification from Lamar University in California.
“I want to wish Mr. Clevenger and his family the best and pledge to be available to assist in any manner that is needed,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.