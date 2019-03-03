The weekend’s cold temperatures are expected to hang around at least until the middle of this week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. However, the dark skies and patchy drizzle are expected to be gone this morning.
The skies today are expected to be partly sunny, but that won’t do much to stop the nearly freezing temperatures of the day. Today’s high is only expected to be about 32 degrees, while the low is predicted to be about 22 degrees.
On Tuesday, temperatures will start to rise, and they will continue to climb throughout the week. Skies are expected to be sunny, and the high temperature is predicted to be 45 degrees. The low temperature will be about 27 degrees.
Wednesday’s skies will be mostly sunny, and the high temperature is expected to be 52 degree while the low temperatures is predicted to hit 46 degrees.
On Thursday, the temperatures are expected to jump again with an expected high of 67 degrees and a low of 59 degrees. The skies on Thursday will be mostly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.