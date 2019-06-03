COPPERAS COVE – Due to a water main break and pressure loss in the Oak Hill Drive/Deer Flat area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Copperas Cove to issue a boil water notice to affected customers until further notice.
Paper notices will also be hand delivered.
As stated by a Monday press release from Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, “to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you that
the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling water will be issued in
the same manner as this notice,” he added.
Anu questions regarding the matter may be directed to either city department:
Water: 547-2416
Public Works: 547-0751
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.