As of Friday, the former Killeen ISD kindergarten teacher who was arrested on a child indecency charge Thursday is still in jail in Atascosa County.
An official at the Atascosa County Jail said Bell County has up to 10 days to extradite Leonardo Casias to Bell County.
The Killeen Police Department received information that Casias engaged in inappropriate contact with a student in the 2016-2017 school year at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department.
A KPD investigator began an investigation into the case on Nov. 18, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Bell County.
A student at the school told the investigator that Casias touched her privates with his hand everyday between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the affidavit.
The girl said “Casias would give her candy so she would not tell,” according the affidavit.
The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday and a warrant for the former teacher’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman.
Casias was arrested on Thursday by the Poteet Police Department, and he was transported to the Atascosa County Jail. Poteet is about 180 miles south of Killeen.
The Killeen Independent School District is not going to provide further information on the matter. However, the district did issue a statement late Thursday.
“The Killeen Independent School District strongly condemns the behavior that has been alleged in this case,” according to the statement. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this former employee.”
