The man accused of shooting and killing another man at the Obok Restaurant and Club in Killeen in August is no longer booked into the Bell County Jail, an official said on Monday, however, the case is due back in court this week.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, 45, was booked into jail on Aug. 18 and charged with the first-degree murder of Deandre Patrick Thomas, 41, according to court records.
On Oct. 13, Jackson posted a $100,000 bond after having his bond reduced from $500,000, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Jackson on Aug. 19, and assigned the original bond amount.
Police said the homicide was captured on the club's surveillance video system.
It “clearly showed the suspect and the victim verbally arguing at the front door of the club with several other men standing between them,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The suspect can be seen producing a handgun from his waist area and intentionally pointing the firearm at the victim and firing the weapon.”
The victim was never seen with a weapon, which corresponds with multiple witness statements taken on scene, police said.
Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a shooting. “Officers observed a male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition but Brown later pronounced him dead at 2:46 a.m. An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas, according to the Killeen Police Department in a news release on Aug. 18.
Witnesses told police the suspect walked away toward Cantabrian Drive, east of South Fort Hood Street, and were able to give a description of the suspect to officers.
About 15 minutes after the initial call, officers searched the area and located a man fitting the description of the suspect, police said.
“Officers searched along the route from the club to where the suspect was detained and located a .45-caliber handgun,” according to the affidavit.
Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman is prosecuting the case for the state and Jackson's defense attorney is James Harold Kreimeyer of Belton, according to court records.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court of Judge Paul LePak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.