BELTON — The widow of the Killeen detective and SWAT officer who was killed on May 9, 2014, looked on as Marvin Louis Guy, the man accused of the slaying, was in court for a status hearing Thursday.
It was lawyers and Judge John Gauntt who did all the talking in the 27th Judicial District Court, however, as the killing of Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie is not resolved and no trial date has been set.
Henry Garza, Bell County district attorney, is trying the case for the state, along with Fred Burns, assistant district attorney.
Garza and Guy’s lead lawyer, Carlos Garcia, attempted to hammer out a trial date, to no avail.
“We’re ready, we’ve been ready, we’re ready to go; give us a date,” Garza said to Gauntt.
Instead, both sides agreed to have another status hearing on Aug. 9.
Guy, who could face the death penalty if convicted, is charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder after he exchanged gunfire during an early-morning “no-knock” warrant at his apartment on Circle M Drive in Killeen more than four years ago.
Dinwiddie was fatally shot and two other police officers were wounded during the raid.
In past interviews, Guy has said that he believed his home was being broken into during the 5 a.m. raid, and he began shooting in self-defense.
Guy, in black-rimmed glasses and clad in an orange jumpsuit, sat leaning forward with his hand resting over his mouth, as attorneys discussed their schedules.
During the hearing, Gauntt said the goal of the hearing was “a status review to see where we are and see if we can get a date set.”
One of the delays was due to reports. Neither side received two reports from the court. The court coordinator located one of the reports and handed copies to both sides.
Garza would not say what the report concerned. In a previous hearing, Gauntt placed a gag order on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.