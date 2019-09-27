Shooting suspect

Cynthia Ann Wilson

BELTON — A Killeen woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday night after a judge denied bail reduction after hearing testimony on Friday morning.

Cynthia Ann Wilson, 46, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she shot someone earlier this year. Her bond stayed at $200,000 on the second-degree felony charge.

