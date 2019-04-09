A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery Monday after forensic testing tied his DNA to a Killeen crime committed last year, officials said.
Se’von Anthony Campbell was arraigned Tuesday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and ordered held on a bond of $100,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, an armed robbery was committed by two men in masks in the 1200 block of Covey Lane on April 19, 2018. The female victim said the men fired shots from their handguns, took her property and then fled in a white Mercedes-Benz.
Officers found the car two days later, finding a handgun under the driver’s seat as well as masks and gloves thought to be used in the robbery. A DNA comparison completed on the masks by the Texas Department of Public Safety last month led police to request a warrant to arrest Campbell, who was a passenger in the Mercedes originally stopped by police.
Forensic testing also found that bullet casings found at the scene of the robbery matched the handgun found inside the Mercedes.
