One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a vehicle crash and shooting Thursday between Killeen police and a motorist at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.
Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers engaged in a vehicular pursuit with a green SUV around 3:55 p.m. at an unknown location.
During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a KPD cruiser at the southwest corner of the intersection in front of a Cefco gas station. Miramontez said shots were fired but did not clarify whether the motorist or officer or both fired a weapon.
One person was then transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Miramontez did not specify whether an officer or the motorist were taken to the hospital, but said the individual was listed in fair condition.
Miramontez said the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
The incident is still under investigation.
