One man is in Bell County Jail, accused of attempting to steal a motorcycle from a local business.
Anthony Salvatore Gugino, 33, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of theft of property in an amount of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. In the arrest affidavit, officers said they responded to a theft in progress at R&R Auto Broker in Killeen. A witness told officers that she saw a man taking a motorcycle out of the attached outdoor shop and through the back gate of the business. She said she told another man what she saw, and when he asked the suspected thief what he was doing, the man dropped the motorcycle and attempted to back away.
According to the report, the man then hit the alleged thief and placed him in a choke hold until the police arrived. Officers identified the suspect as Gugino.
Gugino initially said the motorcycle belonged to him, but police were able to identify the bike as belonging to someone else.
Gugino is being held on $50,000 bond.
Also arraigned was:
Perry, Trey Jordan, on a charge of debit card abuse.
