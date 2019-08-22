A Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce member was fired Wednesday after it was announced he was arrested in connection to a prostitution sting earlier in the week, according to John Crutchfield the chamber’s president.
Jose Ariel Lopez Medina was one of 10 individuals arrested during the sting. Medina would not specify where he worked or where he came from when asked by officers.
