A Killeen man was arrested this week after police say he threatened a city animal control officer who had picked up an emaciated puppy found by a dumpster.
Marcus Deven Hunter, 22, was arrested Saturday on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, Killeen Police Department confirmed.
Hunter was still in the Bell County Jail Thursday on a $100,000 bond, according to the Bell County Jail website.
The animal control officer told police he was sent to the 500 block of Priest Drive on Oct. 10 in response to a report of a loose dog and found the puppy, according to Killeen police.
The animal control officer also saw six malnourished puppies in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Wolf Street and knocked on the door, police confirmed.
Four people in the house began to yell at him and one of them demanded that he return the puppy found by the dumpster and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t, police confirmed.
Staff Report
