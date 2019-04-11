A man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Killeen on Sunday was arrested Thursday, police said.
“Daran Cedric Hill was located and apprehended without incident in North Carolina,” the Killeen Police Department said in a news release late Thursday.
At a news conference Wednesday night, Killeen police announced the were looking for Hill, 41, one of three people accused of shooting at a house on the 3200 block of Longview Drive about 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Inside the house at the time were several adults and children watching TV, including the 15-year-old, whose name is Seth, said KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble
“He was staying with friends. They were watching a movie. He had nothing to do with nothing,” Kimble said. “I want people to know that Seth is a typical 15-year-old boy who likes sports, likes playing ‘Fortnite,’ and had nothing to do with earlier disturbances.” The chief was referring to a police call at that residence earlier that day.
Police said the boy was still hospitalized in critical condition late Thursday.
Arrested earlier this week in the case were:
Dante Hervey, 22, charged with aggravated assault, bond set at $500,000 and discharge in municipality, bond set at $5,000.
Preston Harrington, 18, charged with deadly conduct, bond set at $100,000.
Donna Hervey, 44, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond set at $50,000.
In the arrest affidavits, police said officers had been dispatched to the Longview Drive location earlier in the evening due to an altercation between two females, in which a vehicle’s back windshield had been shattered as it drove away.
Dante Hervey, Harrington and others involved in the altercation allegedly met up at a convenience store where a witness reported overhearing them state they were planning to return to the Longview location and “shoot up the house,” according to the affidavits.
Police said Dante Hervey, Harrington and Hill returned to the residence and fired a shotgun and revolvers at the home.
With Hill’s arrest, KPD thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco and Austin Divisions, the East North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating this fugitive.
