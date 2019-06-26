Appeals court grants George Powell new trial

George Powell, convicted in 2008 of a Killeen aggravated robbery, will be brought back to Bell County for a new trial after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that he gets a second chance to prove his innocence.
Powell was sentenced to 28 years in prison after his conviction for the robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven. He has now served about 12 years of that sentence.
The appeals court said Powell was denied due process when the Bell County District Attorney’s office “failed to disclose impeachment information about a jailhouse informant to the defense; presented false testimony from the same witness and failed to correct that false testimony,” the ruling said.
It was stated in the ruling that Demetric Smith, a jailhouse informant, impeached himself by testifying in exchange for favorable treatment in his own criminal case. Smith said in his testimony he had no deal with Bell County for his testimony and was only testifying because he wanted to “do the right thing.” That testimony was found during a habeas corpus hearing to be false — and the district attorney’s office never corrected Smith’s false testimony.
Documentary to air
A Netflix Originals documentary series called “Exhibit A” premieres Friday with a focus on Powell’s case.
The series focuses on how flawed or misapplied science can lead to wrongful convictions.
The Innocence Project of Texas hopes the documentary will point out just how innocent Powell is and that the actual robber is a different person who didn’t even look like Powell — who is about 9 inches taller than the robber was reported to be. The store’s digital recording shows the clear difference, Innocence Project of Texas Executive Director Michael Ware said.
Ware said he saw the handling of the Powell case as “prosecutorial misconduct.”
In addition to filing a motion for reconsideration of the actual innocence claims, Ware will ask for the state to sanction the Bell County District Attorney’s office for “the unconscionable behavior of Bell County prosecutors.” Ware said that office didn’t want truth or justice. It only wanted a conviction and don’t want to set right the wrong they did, he said.
Bell County prosecutors didn’t disclose evidence to his trial lawyers that might have resulted in Powell’s acquittal, the court said.
In accordance with the decision, the case against Powell has been remanded for a new trial, District Attorney Henry Garza said in an email response to Telegram questions about the case. “Accordingly, George Powell will be returned to Bell County and we will proceed to try the case again.”
Garza responded to Ware’s use of the words “prosecutorial misconduct.”
“I have read the opinion and do not find the words mentioned by Michael Ware within the opinion. Neither do I believe that the process that occurred in George Powell’s original trial to be consistent with that characterization,” Garza said. “We are prepared to confront whatever allegations are being made by Mr. Ware.”
A second trial
A new trial date, attorney and judge will be addressed when Powell returns to Bell County, Garza said.
Previously prosecuting Powell were Paul McWilliams and Leslie McWilliams. The trial judge was former 27th District Court Judge Joe Carroll.
Bell County defense attorneys Michael Magana and Bobby Barina previously defended Powell, and both criticized the way the case was handled by the District Attorney’s office.
Bell County 27th District Judge John Gauntt recommended that the Court of Appeals should grant Powell a second trial. That recommendation came after numerous hearings in his courtroom that started in 2017 and continued until Jan. 30, 2018.
Representing the prosecution during the hearings was Assistant District Attorney Sean Proctor.
Gauntt eventually issued a 109-page finding in February.
The original judgment in the 27th District Court of Bell County was set aside, and Powell, who is imprisoned in Gatesville, will soon be placed back into Bell County Sheriff Department’s custody to answer the charges set out in the indictment. A bench warrant for his return will be issued within 10 days after the court’s new ruling.
The Innocence Project of Texas will ask for reasonable bond to be set so Powell can be released pending the final disposition of the case.
“While we will be thrilled when he is released, we will not stop fighting until we receive Powell’s full exoneration,” Ware said.
The Killeen Police Department was the agency that investigated the Killeen 7-Eleven convenience store’s robbery for which Powell was convicted.
Powell’s ex-wife, Shalyn Havely, said Karl Ortiz, a Killeen Police officer at the time, told her Crime Stoppers would pay her $1,000 if she helped prove Powell was guilty. Havely said she put that information in her official affidavit after Powell was arrested. Ortiz denied saying anything to Havely about Crime Stoppers when he was questioned by Proctor.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble wasn’t available Wednesday to comment on the court’s decision, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Supporting Powell
Powell’s fiancé, Tamara Parsons, was ecstatic Wednesday when she received the court’s ruling.
“I think it is a big step in the right direction that the (court) has acknowledged the deception perpetrated against George and his rights to a fair trial,” Parsons said. “I also thank the Innocence Project for continuing to fight to prove the obvious: he is innocent.”
Parsons thinks the trial should be moved to another county because she doesn’t believe Powell can get a fair trial in Bell County, she said.
Innocence Project of Texas attorney Walter Reaves said Friday that another venue will probably not be sought by its team.
Parsons will launch a website Friday for Powell at www.justiceforgeorgepowell.com, Parsons said.
