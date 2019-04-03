Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Shawlands Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Beach Ball Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Esta Lee Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Garland Drive.
Theft was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Winkler Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Odom Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Dannen Court.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Forgery was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group two was reported at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and IH-14.
Harker Heights
Theft of property was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An arrest for forgery of a government document, money or securities; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group one; failure to identify as fugitive from justice; four counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group three more than 3 grams but less than 28 grams; possession of a dangerous drug; wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia; and parole violation on charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine was made at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Reckless damage was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group two was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway Avenue and Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Live Oak Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 28.
A disturbance was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday on East Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday on Del Norte Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
