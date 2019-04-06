Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Pine Drive
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 40th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Traverse Drive.
Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Possession and use of inhaler paraphernalia was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Forgery was reported at 8:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:26 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:49 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:48 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A runaway was returned to 400 South 25th Street at 11:52 a.m. Friday.
Property was found at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A threft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASSAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:54 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Assault was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 11:323 a.m. in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
An assault was reported at 8:15 p.m. on Steel Street.
A missing person was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
