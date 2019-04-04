Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday on Garrison Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday on East Avenue B.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lansberry Court.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under 2 ounces was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department issued no report.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
Theft was reported at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation was made at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Assault by contact, family violence, and assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Vernice Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but under 200 grams was made at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday on Gillen Court.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
