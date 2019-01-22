Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation-no forced entry was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Malachi Lane.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Secretariat Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Kings Court.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Bedrock Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Tampering with governmental record was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Wells Street.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Basalt Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Greengate Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Drystone Lane.
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Nicholas Circle.
Possession, sale, delivery, distribution or manufacturing of prohibited substances was reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Manganite Drive.
Theft-shoplifting was reported at 4:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Theft-shoplifting was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 blocks of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Imperial Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Coach Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building, and person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Valley Road.
An assault with bodily injury other dangerous weapon was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Malibu Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:03 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Birmingham Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Southhill Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Pete Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Theft-shoplifting was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Dogwood Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Spring Drive.
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Amethyst Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Lava Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Florence Road and Lydia Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation-no forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle and credit card abuse was reported at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
A robbery was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest for robbery was made at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hallstead Avenue.
An arrest for robbery was made at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hallstead Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue F.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, and falsification of drug test results was made at 7:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue F.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:51 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Rice Street.
Theft was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday on East Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
