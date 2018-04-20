Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A report of shoplifting was made at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Clear Creek Road.
A report of assault with bodily injury was made at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Kit Carson Trail.
A report of discharge of firearm was made at 5 p.m. Thursday in 4000 block of Kit Carson Trail.
A report of theft was made at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Shawn Drive.
A report of theft was made at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A report of burglary of a vehicle was made at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs.
A report of aggravated assault with a firearm was made at 1:50 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Santa Rosa Drive and Hallmark Avenue.
A report of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
A report of an assault with bodily injury was made at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of JR Court.
A report of a burglary of a habitation was made at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A report of a theft was made at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
A report of a theft was made at 1:03 p.m. Thursday in the 232 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 1:26 Thursday in the 1426 W. Highway 190.
A report of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A report of assault by contact-family violence was made at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A man was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief at 10:14 p.m. Thursday at N. First Street and State Highway 9.
A report of assault by threat-family violence was made at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of S. 13th Street.
Harker Heights
A report of theft was made at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
A report of assault causing bodily injury-family member was made at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Walden Creek Crossing.
Compiled by: Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
