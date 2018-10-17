Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest to assist another agency was reported at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday near East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
Assist to another agency was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Terra Cotta Court.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Assist to another agency, theft was reported at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Isabelle Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Little Street.
Disorderly conduct, discharge or display of weapon was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Park Lane and Del Norte.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
