Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hallmark.
Theft of one firearm was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Carter Street.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near East Sprott Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance under 2 ounces was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of CTE.
Feeling a police officer was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue I.
Harker Heights
No reports were available at time of press.
Copperas Cove
An arrest warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
Possession of dangerous drug was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in 200 block of West Avenue D.
Promotion of prostitution was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Michelle Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of C Cove Terrace.
Lampasas
Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Harrell Street.
For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.