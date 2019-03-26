Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Shawlands Road.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Improper photography or visual recording was reported at 2:34 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Tank Battalion Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Lakecrest Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Daybreak Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday on Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Live Oak Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Griffith Loop.
Theft was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Cinco Drive.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Wood Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Wright Way.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Westwood Drive.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:09 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Amy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Cheyenne Trail.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest on warrants for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and forgery of financial instrument was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Seventh Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest was made at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 3:38 a.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:29 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:07 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to appear was made at 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
