Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South 16th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Alexander Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Glennwood Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Leisha Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Theresa Circle.
An arrest on warrants was made at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest on a federal military warrant was made at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Comanche Drive.
An arrest on an out-of-state warrant was made at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
Copperas Cove
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and resisting arrest, search or transport was made at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of weapon was made at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
Graffiti damage was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Freedom Lane.
An assault with bodily injury-family violence and welfare concern was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
A sexual assault was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
Burglary was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Flooding was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at Naruna Road bridge.
Theft was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Loud music was reported at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Arnold Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
