A 41-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a nightclub in southwest Killeen, an official said Saturday.
Killeen police responded to a 911 call around 1:48 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound,” she said. “The victim was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.”
The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown at 2:46 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim,” Miramontez said.
One person has been arrested and charges are pending through the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Neither the suspect’s nor victim’s names have been released.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit continue to investigate the homicide and witnesses are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.
The slaying was the fifth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
On Aug. 4, Cleveland Jermaine Lewis, 33, known as “C.J.,” was gunned down in front of his home around 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
On April 23, Otto Hernandez, 35, was shot and killed on Root Drive.
On June 9, Heather Mae Walker, 29, was killed on Phoenix Drive.
On Feb. 28, Lamar Marcell Roberson, 32, of Killeen, was shot on Franz Drive.
emilys@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
