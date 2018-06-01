A Killeen man is accused of using a handgun to try to rob a person on Tuesday in a Dollar General parking lot in the 3000 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Juquan Davon Wilson, 20, on Thursday, on a charge of aggravated robbery and gave him a $100,000 bond. Wilson was not listed in Bell County Jail records as of Friday afternoon.
Killeen police responded to a suspicious person call at 10:53 p.m. and upon driving into the parking lot the officer said he saw a man in dark clothes running up to a vehicle parked in front of the store, according to the arrest affidavit. He saw another man, also in dark clothes, “appear from behind an ice machine.”
The officer accelerated through the parking lot when he saw another “person standing next to the vehicle place their hands in the air as if being robbed,” the affidavit states.
The two men started running along a fence and the officer used a K-9 unit to chase one of the subjects but were unsuccessful in catching either man, police said.
The area was searched once other officers arrived and police said they found a handgun in the parking lot and clothes in various places along the route where the men ran.
“After an extensive search…officers located a suspect, Wilson,” the affidavit states. He was arrested at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday.
A witness told police a man “came up behind her, pointed a gun at her head and told her to give him everything,” according to the affidavit.
Police said Wilson later admitted to being the man behind the ice machine and that he had a .380 caliber handgun.
Also arraigned by Cooke, in unrelated cases, were:
Robert Charles Towne, 38, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Towne had a $100,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Christopher Samuel Davis, 22, on a charge of harassment of public servant. Davis had a $100,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Josef Andrew Heckman, 27, on a charge of assault on a public servant. Heckman had a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.