Killeen police have made an arrest in relation to a recent shooting that left one 18-year-old man in critical condition.
Anthony Gallardo, 18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Gallardo allegedly shot another 18-year-old man April 8 on Hank Drive in Killeen. Police said he was in critical but stable condition as of April 11. No further update on the victim’s condition has been released.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Gallardo turned himself in Monday afternoon to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department after successful negotiations with detectives of the Killeen Police Department Special Missions Unit.
Gallardo’s bond is set at $250,000.
