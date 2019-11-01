A man has been arrested and charged with an October fatal shooting case in Killeen, police announced on Friday.

Killeen Police Department detectives identified the suspected shooter in the Oct. 4 death case as Andre Lovell Stewart, 19. He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals office on a "warrant for murder," according to a KPD release.

