Three people were in custody and one has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Monday of 21-year-old Marquis Demps, according to Killeen police.
On Thursday, 31-year-old Talitha Collins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a murder charge. Late Thursday afternoon, Killeen and Temple police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office took Justice Dinell Jamar Brue-Miller, 21, and Derek “Gudda” Spragins, 28, into custody in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Root Avenue, police said.
Brue-Miller and Spragins have not been charged. Collins was assigned a bond of $1 million.
All three were being held in the Killeen City Jail.
Police said officers responded to a shots-fired call at around 9 p.m. on Root Avenue and found an unconscious Demps suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.
An autopsy has been ordered with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
According to his Facebook page, Demps was an aspiring rapper who performed under the name “Benji Quis.” Demps’ page on Soundcloud had 628 followers as of Thursday.
Demps was also a former member of the Clements Boys & Girls Club, which issued a news release Wednesday remembering Demps as a respectful and impactful member of the group.
Tiana Quick, chief executive officer for the club, said the group’s thoughts and prayers are with the Demps family during this time of mourning.
“We are saddened by this unnecessary and senseless loss of life,” Quick said. “Especially from someone who left such an impact on our organization.”
According to an affidavit for Collins’ arrest, officers said Demps had been seated in a black vehicle when two individuals approached the car and shot him. Demps was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit read.
Eyewitnesses said a male with a small afro and wearing a windbreaker and another male wearing a grayish T-shirt were seen during the incident. According to a video obtained by police, a “silver-looking” vehicle was parked in the area when Demps’ vehicle drove up. The driver of the silver vehicle got out of the car and entered the front passenger door of Demps’ vehicle, police said.
Police said two suspects then approached Demps’ vehicle, fired in his direction, and then all three got into the silver vehicle and drove away. A backpack containing multiple large bags of marijuana were found in Demps’ vehicle.
After the shooting, Killeen police received an anonymous tip that a vehicle matching the suspect car was parked near an apartment complex. When detectives arrived at the location, they saw suspects attempting to throw firearms out of one apartment. All of the occupants were arrested at that time, police said, including Collins.
During questioning, Collins told police she was the driver of the silver vehicle who entered Demps’ car with the intent of distracting him while Brue-Miller and Spragins robbed him. During the attempt, Collins said both Brue-Miller and Spragins fired into the vehicle, killing Demps.
