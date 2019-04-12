Police have arrested two women accused of stealing a baby Nigerian Dwarf goat from an exotic ranch near Copperas Cove last month, according to court records. “The goat died due to stress and improper care” after it was stolen, according to an arrest affidavit.
Joelle Sezen Rogers is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of exotic livestock and Osheana Shemorrow Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of exotic livestock, according to police records.
Rogers and Mitchell were arraigned as of Friday morning, said Lt. Jeremy Alber with the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Cove police and Coryell County Sheriff’s Department deputies took Rogers and Mitchell into custody on Coryell County warrants around 10:44 p.m. Thursday night in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane, according to police records.
Cove police were dispatched Thursday night in reference to two men fighting, Alber said, but officers did not find anyone fighting. “Three people were arrested in a vehicle (because) when officers approached to investigate the location of the fight, they smelled marijuana.”
Rogers and Mitchell were arrested on warrants involving the goat theft. A man was with them was arrested on a misdemeanor possession charge, unrelated to the goat theft, police said.
The goat theft incident was reported March 18, when a deputy met with a family member of the owner of Topsey Exotic Ranch, located in the 900 block of County Road 118 in Cove. The victim told the deputy that four people in a black Dodge Dart removed a week-old Nigerian dwarf goat, a non-native species, from the petting zoo without the consent of the owner, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses said that Rogers had hidden the goat in her jacket while a man blocked the view of her as she headed toward their vehicle, police said.
A witness told police that she left the gift shop and saw two people jump into the vehicle and accelerate at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot, according to the affidavit. She identified the driver as Mitchell, and another man in the front passenger seat.
The woman “said as she approached the vehicle she stated ‘stop’ to the driver to try and retrieve the Nigerian Dwarf goat...” police said. She “stated as she approached the vehicle, (it) accelerated at a high rate of speed toward her. (She) stated that she feared for her life and her unborn child as she had to jump clear of the vehicle...”
Police said other witnesses gave accounts that coincided with the woman’s story.
The deputy, in the affidavit, said he spoke with all four occupants in the vehicle. “Rogers stated she took the Nigerian Dwarf goat...Mitchell stated she was driving the vehicle.”
Police retrieved the goat but it had died.
