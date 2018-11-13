A man authorities say they sent to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights Sunday for “extreme” intoxication is accused of assaulting a doctor.
Copperas Cove man Matthew James Taylor, 24, was originally arrested Sunday on Fort Hood by military police, facing charges of public intoxication and family violence, according to an arrest affidavit. He was then transported to the Seton emergency room “for a medical evaluation due to his extreme level of intoxication.”
Harker Heights police officers were soon dispatched to Seton. Upon medical treatment, Taylor reportedly sat up in his bed and punched a doctor in the face, then kicked the doctor in the face and in the chest. The doctor fell backwards into a medical device and struck their head, according to the affidavit.
Fellow ER personnel told police they witnessed the incident.
Taylor’s bond for allegedly assaulting the doctor is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.