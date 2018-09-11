Police in Nolanville have arrested three people after a “cooperative effort to combat on-line solicitation of minors,” according to a news release.
The operation occurred Aug. 23 and 24, according to the Tuesday news release from Nolanville Police Department, which said it ways helped in the effort by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Divisions.
Arrested were:
A 19-year-old male from Killeen was charged with solicitation of prostitution.
A 26-year-old male and a 27-year-old male, both from Temple, were charged with online solicitation of a minor.
Police did not release their names.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely, Nolanville police said.
“This cooperative effort combined personnel and technical resources from the Nolanville PD and Texas DPS to contact, identify, gather pertinent information and file the appropriate criminal charges on persons attempting to connect with under age individuals on the internet,” according to the release.
“Combating human trafficking and online solicitation activities are priorities for our department, Texas DPS and other agencies throughout the central Texas area,” according to the release. “These types of cooperative efforts assure that those involved in human trafficking and on-line solicitation of minors are pursued without regard to city boundaries or jurisdictions.”
